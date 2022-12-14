Welcome To Rockville 2023 Lineup Has Tool, Slipknot, Pantera, & More

The Daytona Beach festival Welcome To Rockville was plagued by bad weather this year, which forced organizers to offer partial refunds to the event. But that won’t stop the festival from coming back next year, when it’ll return to Daytona International Speedway for four days worth of capital-R rock.

Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold, the recently reunited Pantera, and Tool will serve as headliners. The roster also includes Deftones, Rob Zombie, Godsmack, Evanescence, Incubus, Queens of the Stone Age, Alice Cooper, The Mars Volta, Puscifer, I Prevail, Chevelle, Coheed & Cambria, and more.

Welcome To Rockville 2023 takes place May 18 through 21. Tickets are on sale now, more details here.