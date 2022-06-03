The Daytona Beach hard rock festival Welcome To Rockville was beset by several cancellations this year. When Jane’s Addiction pulled out due to Dave Navarro’s ongoing battle with Long COVID, there was a makeshift solution: Perry Farrell and Stephen Perkins’ other band Porno For Pyros reunited for their first show in 24 years. There was no such quick fix when storms forced the cancellation of sets by acts including Guns N’ Roses, Korn, Bush, Shinedown, and Rise Against on both Friday and Saturday of the fest. Thus, the Welcome To Rockville team is offering partial refunds.

Promoter Danny Wimmer Presents posted this message on the fest’s social channels:

Rockvillians, Thank you for your continued patience. We are as disappointed as you that Rockville’s 11th year was interrupted on Friday and Saturday. Even though the weather is beyond our control, we would like to offer Welcome To Rockville Friday & Saturday purchasers, along with weekend pass purchasers, the option of either a partial refund or a special value to rock out with us at another DWP festival. An email to all purchasers has just gone out, please check your inboxes. -TEAM DWP

Upcoming DWP fests include Inkarceration (a tattoo-themed event at the old Ohio prison where The Shawshank Redemption was filmed), Bourbon & Beyond in Louisville, Louder Than Life (also in Louisville), Aftershock in Sacramento, and Goldensky (also in Sacramento).