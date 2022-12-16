Silversun Pickups are the latest act to pay tribute to Low and late drummer-vocalist Mimi Parker, who died of ovarian cancer last month. Silversun Pickups, whose LP Physical Thrills came out in August, have shared a new cover of Low’s famous 1999 holiday track, “Just Like Christmas.” The song was produced by Butch Vig (who also produced Physical Thrills), and all proceeds will be donated to Union Gospel Mission, a charity of Low’s choice, in Mimi Parker’s name.

“We’ve been fans of Low’s beautiful music for a long time now,” the band’s Brian Aubert shared. “When we heard the news about Mimi’s passing, we were incredibly sad. With Alan’s [Sparhawk] blessing, we decided to cover one of their Christmas songs, with hopes of raising money for a cause dear to Alan in Mimi’s name. Low’s Christmas is a classic. It was the first one I ever heard that made me feel holiday music could be cool.”

And speaking of Low, the band have organized a holiday event, “A Very Mimi Christmas,” where, according to an Instagram post, “the Duluth music community will gather together and remember Mimi.” Taking place on December 21 from 6pm-8pm at Sacred Heart Music Center in Duluth, the event will also be live streamed via the Sacred Heart Music Center YouTube channel.

Listen to Silversun Pickups’ cover of “Just Like Christmas” below.

TOUR DATES:

02/17 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

02/19 – Knoxville, TN @ Mill & Mine

02/20 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

02/21 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

02/23 – McKees Rock, PA @ Roxian Theater

02/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

02/25 – Chicago, IL @ Radio Show

02/28 – Little Rock, AR @ The Hall

03/02 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

03/04 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

03/05 – Ft Worth, TX @ Tannahill’s

03/06 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

03/07 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

03/09 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s