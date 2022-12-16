DJ Earworm’s 2022 Mashup Melds Kate Bush, Kodak Black, And This Year’s Other Hits

At the end of every year, DJ Earworm, the Bay Area song-splicer born Jordan Roseman, combines dozens of current hits into a massive Girl Talk-esque mashup called “United State Of Pop.” This year’s installment is out today along with a video that stitches clips from each song’s visuals together. Because 2022 is a time when a 37-year-old song can emerge as a massive pop hit, this year’s mashup (subtitled “I Want Music”) includes Kate Bush’s immortal “Running Up That Hill.” There are also bits from Kodak Black, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, Lizzo, Beyoncé, Steve Lacy, Post Malone, Morgan Wallen, Bad Bunny, Latto, Dazy (not that Dazy), and many more, which, regardless of how you feel about this assortment of artists, works as a pretty good time capsule where the pop charts are concerned. Check it out below.