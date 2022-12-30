redveil – “2daside”

New Music December 30, 2022 10:18 AM By Tom Breihan
0

redveil – “2daside”

New Music December 30, 2022 10:18 AM By Tom Breihan
0

The Maryland rapper and producer redveil makes woozy, contemplative, introspective music, and he just had a huge breakout year. On his 18th birthday, redveil released his self-produced album learn 2 swim. A couple of months ago, redveil’s tourmate Denzel Curry jumped on a remix of his single “pg baby.” Today, redveil has released a new single called “2daside.”

“2daside” is a little less murky and more energetic than most of the tracks on learn 2 swim. On the new track, redveil combines smeary synths with trap drum patterns, and his chorus is all fired-up sing-rap chants. But redveil’s music is still fundamentally oblique, and “2daside” is still more Earl Sweatshirt than Travis Scott. Check it out below.

You can get the self-released “2daside” at Bandcamp.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Courtney Love: “Lana And Kurt Are The Only Two True Musical Geniuses I’ve Ever Known”

3 days ago 0

Theophilus London Reported Missing

2 days ago 0

The 101 Most Anticipated Albums Of 2023

5 days ago 0

Morrissey Splits From Another Label As Miley Cyrus Wants To Be Removed From His New Album

6 days ago 0

Lawsuit Accuses Steven Tyler Of Sexual Assaulting A Minor Decades Ago

13 hours ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest