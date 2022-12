The Maryland rapper and producer redveil makes woozy, contemplative, introspective music, and he just had a huge breakout year. On his 18th birthday, redveil released his self-produced album learn 2 swim. A couple of months ago, redveil’s tourmate Denzel Curry jumped on a remix of his single “pg baby.” Today, redveil has released a new single called “2daside.”

“2daside” is a little less murky and more energetic than most of the tracks on learn 2 swim. On the new track, redveil combines smeary synths with trap drum patterns, and his chorus is all fired-up sing-rap chants. But redveil’s music is still fundamentally oblique, and “2daside” is still more Earl Sweatshirt than Travis Scott. Check it out below.

2daside by redveil

You can get the self-released “2daside” at Bandcamp.