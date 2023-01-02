After a prolific run in the late 2010s wrestling with grief, memory, and the burden of existence, Phil Elverum hasn’t released an album since 2020’s staggering sonic memoir Microphones In 2020. Today he’s back with his first song since that album.

Released once more under the name Mount Eerie, “Huge Fire” is the last track on COLORS, a 20th anniversary compilation from Tokyo’s 7e.p. Records. The tracklist includes a lot of Elverum’s peers from the lo-fi indie sphere, many of them from the Pacific Northwest or Japan, including Lou Barlow, Tori Kudo, Mirah, Jason Lytle, Spencer Krug, Julie Doiron, Hisako Tabuchi, Quasi, Little Wings, Karl Blau, Calvin Johnson’s Selector Dub Narcotic, Nikaido Kazumi, Versus, +/-, Tara Jane O’Neil, Tim Kinsella, Nicholas Krgovich, and more.

“Huge Fire” is a noisy, bass-driven track that represents an unfamiliar aesthetic for Elverum, even as his signature meek vocal style remains. He sings of building an inferno to burn up “all the wrecked up things I haul with me around.” Listen to the song below, where you can also find the full COLORS comp.

