Last month, Billie Eilish played a three-night stand at her hometown arena, the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. At all three of those shows, Eilish introduced big-deal guest stars and sang their songs with them: Labrinth, Phoebe Bridgers, Dave Grohl, Childish Gambino. More recently, Eilish covered a different song in a different context.

Eilish recently posted a TikTok video of herself at home, with a Christmas tree in the background, playing a solo-piano cover of the Ben Folds song “Still.” If you don’t remember that song, then it might just be because you’re not a big fan of mid-’00s animated movies. Folds contributed that song to the soundtrack of the 2006 movie Over The Hedge — the cartoon heist where a bunch of animals break into a suburban house to steal food.

Eilish’s version of “Still” sounds nice! It’s only 51 seconds long, but she sings it like someone who felt something when she heard “Still” as a little kid. Between her Ben Folds cover and her endorsement of Cake, Eilish is really going after that ’90s alt-rock nerd demographic. Watch the cover and listen to Folds’ original version of “Still” below.

In other Billie Eilish news, she taped an appearance for a forthcoming episode on Office Ladies, the podcast from Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, former stars of The Office. Billie Eilish is a noted superfan of The Office who sampled the show on her first album and who says that she’s watched the entire thing 14 times. In an advance clip from the episode, Eilish reenacts a scene with the two actual stars. She plays Phyllis. Listen below.