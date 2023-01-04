Bandmanwill, the Artist To Watch who combines Jersey club music with New York drill, has been busy lately. Bandmanrill released his debut album Club Godfather near the end of 2022, and it’s one of our favorites of last year. Since then, he’s also teamed up with Fetty Wap on “You Don’t Know My Name” and 24kGldn on “Checkers.” Today, we’ve got yet another new Bandmanrill track, and it bangs.

Bandmanrill continues to release music in a chaotic, slapdash sort of way. The new track “Last Time I Checked,” which has nothing to do with the similarly titled Nipsey Hussle/YG track, isn’t even on streaming services, but Bandman shared its video yesterday. The song fits right into the young man’s lane. It’s an energetic burst of urgent shit-talk, and the club-influenced production makes it sound both nervous and propulsive. Check it out below.

Club Godfather is out now on 100% Pure/1865/Defiant Records/Warner.