Bandmanrill – “Last Time I Checked”

New Music January 4, 2023 10:35 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Bandmanrill – “Last Time I Checked”

New Music January 4, 2023 10:35 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Bandmanwill, the Artist To Watch who combines Jersey club music with New York drill, has been busy lately. Bandmanrill released his debut album Club Godfather near the end of 2022, and it’s one of our favorites of last year. Since then, he’s also teamed up with Fetty Wap on “You Don’t Know My Name” and 24kGldn on “Checkers.” Today, we’ve got yet another new Bandmanrill track, and it bangs.

Bandmanrill continues to release music in a chaotic, slapdash sort of way. The new track “Last Time I Checked,” which has nothing to do with the similarly titled Nipsey Hussle/YG track, isn’t even on streaming services, but Bandman shared its video yesterday. The song fits right into the young man’s lane. It’s an energetic burst of urgent shit-talk, and the club-influenced production makes it sound both nervous and propulsive. Check it out below.

Club Godfather is out now on 100% Pure/1865/Defiant Records/Warner.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “We Belong Together”

2 days ago 0

Watch David Byrne & Miley Cyrus Cover David Bowie On Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party

3 days ago 0

Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green Dead At 45

3 days ago 0

Fireworks On The Endless Toil And Spiritual Malaise Behind Their Long-Promised, Surprise-Released New Album Higher Lonely Power

3 days ago 0

Watch White Noise’s Epic LCD Soundsystem Dance Scene

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest