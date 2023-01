King Krule, Pretty V, and Jadasea have joined forces for a new project called Aqrxvst. They released their debut EP together a couple days ago, as The Fader points out, and the three tracks contained within are subtle, moody scrawls. Archy Marshall previously collaborated with Jadasea on 2019’s half-life EP under his Edgar The Beatmaker name. Check out the first-ever Aqrxvst EP below.