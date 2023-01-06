In Between Days Festival Announces Modest Mouse, Sunny Day Real Estate, Metric, & More For 2023 Lineup

Last year marked the inaugural year of In Between Days Festival, held in Quincy, Massachusetts. Now, the festival is returning for a second year and is set to take place August 19 and 20 at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The 23-band lineup features headliners Modest Mouse, Lord Huron, Metric, Trampled By Turtles, Sunny Day Real Estate, Cautious Clay, and more performing across two days.

Also set to perform are Yoke Lore, Blitzen Trapper, Allison Ponthier, Illiterate Light, Slothrust, Fantastic Cat, Miko Marks, Weakened Friends, shallow pools, Kat Wright, Dwight & Nicole, Paper Tigers, Dutch Tulips, Carissa Johnson, Mint Green, Gypsy Moths, and Sweet Petunia.

In a press release, the festival has addressed Modest Mouse’s commitment to performing following the death of drummer Jeremiah Green, who passed away on New Year’s Eve, just days after social posts from his friends revealed he was undergoing chemotherapy for stage four cancer.

“Modest Mouse’s management has indicated to us that the band is committed to performing at In Between Days,” a statement from the festival reads. “Out of respect for the band, any other messages or statements regarding personnel or specifics will come from the band itself at a later date. In Between Days has made a donation to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Jeremiah Green.”

Ticket information is available here.