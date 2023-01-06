Popcaan – “We Caa Done” (Feat. Drake)

New Music January 6, 2023 12:09 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Jamaican dancehall star Popcaan has a famously close relationship with Drake, dating back to the duo’s “Unruly Prayer” collab in 2015. In 2016, Popcaan appeared on Drake’s “Controlla,” and in 2018, he officially joined Drake’s OVO label. In 2020, he featured Drake on a few cuts on the 2020 Fixtape mixtape (those were “Twist & Turn,” which also featured PARTYNEXTDOOR and “ALL I NEED”). Popcaan’s fifth album Great Is He was planned for release by the end of 2022, though that didn’t end up happening. He did release a handful of one-offs, though, including “Skeleton Cartier,” “Next To Me,” and “Set It.” This week, he’s been teasing a new Drake collab called “We Caa Done,” which is officially out now and appears to be one of the tracks on the still-forthcoming Great Is He, which we now know is coming January 27.

Listen to “We Caa Done,” which also has a music video directed by Theo Skudra, below.

Great Is He will be out 1/27 via OVO Sound.

