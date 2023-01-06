Ten People Injured In Shooting On French Montana Video Set

Ten people have been injured after a shooting took place at a French Montana video shoot in Miami. According to local reports, the incident took place outside Miami Gardens restaurant The Licking. No fatalities have been reported at this time, and police say the incident appears to have been an isolated one.

Rapper Ced Mogul, who was onsite, told 7News Miami that while watching Montana’s video shoot someone in the crowd reportedly had their watch, keys, and wallet stolen. “[He asked to] call his mother and see if we can get spare car keys and make sure, you know, he’s OK, and then the gunshots went off,” said Mogul, adding, “At least 13, 14, 15 gunshots. It was very rapid, it sounded like an assault rifle.”

Mogul continued, “I took off running, and I was looking back, but I was like, ‘You know what? Let me just duck first, and then people started asking me, you know, ‘Can you help me?’ When I realized people were asking for help, there was nothing you could do about it when you got shot.”

At least four victims were flown to a local hospital, while other victims drove themselves, police said.

This is unfortunate timing for Montana, as the rapper’s new album, Coke Boy 6: Money Heist Edition, is being released tonight.

UPDATE: Friday afternoon, via Twitter, Montana shared a statement about the previous night’s shooting. He wrote, “Last night, I was in Miami celebrating the release of my CB6 mixtape w/ friends at a local restaurant. We unfortunately were at the wrong place, at the wrong time when an incident took place that left people hurt. Our thoughts & prayers are w/ the victims & families at this time.”

