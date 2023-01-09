Public Image Ltd. Share New Single “Hawaii” For Eurovision Consideration

Public Image Ltd. have shared their first new song in eight years, “Hawaii.” It’s their entry into the contest to officially represent Ireland at the 67th Eurovision Song Contest, which will take place in May. They’ll compete against five other artists in the Late Late Eurosong 2023 Special, which is set to take place on February 3.

Per The Irish Examiner, “Hawaii” is a tribute to John Lydon’s wife Nora, who has Alzheimer’s. “It is dedicated to everyone going through tough times on the journey of life, with the person they care for the most,” Lydon said in a statement. “It’s also a message of hope that ultimately love conquers all.” Though Lydon was born in England, his parents were Irish emigrants.

Check it out below.