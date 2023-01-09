Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Beefing With Dr. Dre

Dr. Dre has condemned Marjorie Taylor Greene’s use of “Still D.R.E.” in a since-removed promotional video, where the controversial Republican congresswoman from Georgia is walking through the halls of congress and speaking to “DT” on the phone to the tune of Dre’s 2001 track. In a statement to TMZ, Dre said, “I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one.”

Dre’s attorney, Howard E. King, also sent a cease and desist to Greene demanding that she stop the unauthorized use of the rapper and producer’s music. “You are wrongfully exploiting this work through the various social media outlets to promote your divisive and hateful political agenda,” King said. “Demand is hereby made that you cease and desist from any further unauthorized use of [Dr. Dre’s] music.”

Greene had originally posted the video to Twitter in celebration of Kevin McCarthy’s election as speaker of the House (after 15 ballots). A representative for Taylor Greene likewise said in a statement: “While I appreciate the creative chord progression, I would never play your words of violence against women and police officers, and your glorification of the thug life and drugs.”

As of earlier this afternoon, Greene has been locked out of her Twitter account for using Dre’s copyrighted work without permission.