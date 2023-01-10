A couple years ago, folk legend Iris DeMent returned with “Going Down To Sing In Texas,” then her first original new song in almost a decade. Now she’s back with news of a new album, Workin’ On A World, her first proper album since 2012’s Sing The Delta. DeMent pieced the album together over the past few with collaborators Richard Bennett, Jim Rooney, and Pieta Brown. She’s sharing the album’s title track, a rousing number about the inexorable march of progress. “”Now I’m workin’ on a world I may never see,” she sings. “Joinin’ forces with the warriors of love/ Who came before and will follow you and me.” Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Workin’ On A World”

02 “Goin’ Down To Sing In Texas”

03 “Say A Good Word”

04 “The Sacred Now”

05 “I Won’t Ask You Why”

06 “Warriors Of Love”

07 “Let Me Be Your Jesus”

08 “The Cherry Orchard”

09 “Nothin’ For The Dead”

10 “Mahalia”

11 “How Long”

12 “Walkin’ Daddy”

13 “Waycross, Georgia”

Workin’ On A World is out 2/24 via Flariella Records.