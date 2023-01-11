El Michels Affair & Black Thought – “Grateful”

New Music January 11, 2023
El Michels Affair & Black Thought – “Grateful”

By Chris DeVille
Last year, Black Thought released his long-teased album-length team-up with Danger Mouse, Cheat Codes. This year, the Roots rapper has another collaborative LP dropping. Thought has linked with the “cinematic soul” band El Michels Affair on an album called Glorious Game.

Black Thought and El Michels Affair mastermind Leon Michels have been friends and mutual admirers for about two decades. During the lockdown phase of the pandemic, Thought reached out to Michels in search of beats, and before they knew it they’d made a full 12-song album together, including features from Son Little, Kirby, and Brainstory. Our first taste of the collaboration is lead single and opening track “Grateful,” which you can hear below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Grateful”
02 “Glorious Game” (Feat. Kirby)
03 “I’m Still Somehow”
04 “Hollow Way”
05 “Protocol” (Feat. Son Little)
06 “The Weather”
07 “That Girl”
08 “I Would Never”
09 “Alone”
10 “Miracle”
11 “Glorious Game (Reprise)”
12 “Alter Ego” (Feat. Brainstory)

Glorious Game is out 4/14 on Big Crown Records.

