Black Thought and El Michels Affair mastermind Leon Michels have been friends and mutual admirers for about two decades. During the lockdown phase of the pandemic, Thought reached out to Michels in search of beats, and before they knew it they’d made a full 12-song album together, including features from Son Little, Kirby, and Brainstory. Our first taste of the collaboration is lead single and opening track “Grateful,” which you can hear below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Grateful”

02 “Glorious Game” (Feat. Kirby)

03 “I’m Still Somehow”

04 “Hollow Way”

05 “Protocol” (Feat. Son Little)

06 “The Weather”

07 “That Girl”

08 “I Would Never”

09 “Alone”

10 “Miracle”

11 “Glorious Game (Reprise)”

12 “Alter Ego” (Feat. Brainstory)

Glorious Game is out 4/14 on Big Crown Records.