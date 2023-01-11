Over the summer, Saddle Creek signed Shalom, an alt-pop upstart born in Maryland, raised in South Africa, and currently living in Brooklyn (though she also has roots in the New Brunswick DIY scene, having attended Rutgers). “Discovered” by pop/electronic producer Ryan Hemsworth, Shalom released two tracks in June — an original called “Bad To The Bone” and a cover of Glass Animals’ “Agnes” — and promised a debut LP created in tandem with Hemsworth. Now, that LP is officially on its way. Sublimation is out March 10 and features the lead single “Happenstance,” which is out today with a music video directed by Alex Free.

Over a driving dance beat, Shalom sings about “struggling to find your place in a the world that we live in” and “wanting to be visible while also wanting to disappear”: “I feel so out of place/ I’m just trying to erase myself/ Whenever I get the chance/ my need to evaporate/ And receive validation at the same time/ Is just happenstance.”

TRACKLIST:

01 “Narcissist”

02 “Happenstance”

03 “Whole Life”

04 “Soccer Mommy”

05 “Did It To Myself”

06 “Concrete”

07 “Nowadays”

08 “Train Station”

09 “Bodies”

10 “Lighter”

11 “Mine First”

12 “Live Through This”

13 “End In Sight”

Sublimation is out 3/10 via Saddle Creek.