When she’s not making La Luz albums, frontwoman Shana Cleveland has been in the habit of releasing solo albums — in 2015 as Shana Cleveland & The Sandcastles (Oh Man, Cover The Ground) and under her own name in 2019 with Night Of The Worm Moon. Now, Cleveland has announced a third solo album: Manzanita. It’s out March 10 via Hardly Art Records and features an orchestral lead single “Faces In The Firelight,” which also has a video.

Written to both her son and her life partner Will Sprott (of Shannon And The Clams), “Faces In The Firelight” is about “watching Will tend to a huge burn pile that was still going long after dark and realizing that out there in the dark field he looked like the ultrasound image we had on our fridge,” Cleveland says. “I was thinking that the greatest act of love might be to wait for someone. To say, ‘I’ll be here whenever you’re done, whenever you’re ready.'”

Of the video, which is directed by Two Seraphim, Cleveland adds: “We created a fantasy realm in my backyard to visualize the sweet strangeness of the time and place when I wrote these songs: pregnant and often alone in the wilderness.”

Listen and watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “A Ghost”

02 “Faces In The Firelight”

03 “Mystic Mine”

04 “Quick Winter Sun”

05 “Gold Tower”

06 “Babe”

07 “Ten Hour Drive Through West Coast Disaster”

08 “Evil Eye”

09 “Mayonnaise”

10 “Walking Through Morning Dew”

Manzanita is out 3/10 via Hardly Art Records. Pre-order it here.