Golden Globes: “Naatu Naatu” Wins Best Song, Babylon Wins Best Score

The 2023 Golden Globes went down tonight in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton, and M. M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, and Rahul Sipligunj won Best Original Song for “Naatu Naatu” from RRR. Presented by Wednesday‘s Jenna Ortega, who also presented Best Original Score, the award was accepted by the song’s composer, Keeravani. (“Naatu Naatu” was also co-written by Chandrabose and sung by Sipligunj and Bhairava.)

Lots of big-name pop performers were also up for Best Original Song this year: Rihanna was nominated up for “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which she co-wrote with Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, and Tems. Meanwhile, Lady Gaga was nominated for co-writing “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick (Bloodpop also co-wrote), and Taylor Swift earned a nod for “Carolina” from Where The Crawdads Sing. Guillermo del Toro and Roeban Katz’s “Ciao Papa” from Pinocchio was also nominated for Best Original Song.

Meanwhile, Justin Hurwitz won Best Original Score for Babylon in a category that included Alexandre Desplat for Pinocchio, Hildur Guðnadóttir for Women Talking, John Williams for The Fabelmans, and Carter Burwell for The Banshees of Inisherin.