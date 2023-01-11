Golden Globes: “Naatu Naatu” Wins Best Song, Babylon Wins Best Score

News January 10, 2023 8:58 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Golden Globes: “Naatu Naatu” Wins Best Song, Babylon Wins Best Score

News January 10, 2023 8:58 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

The 2023 Golden Globes went down tonight in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton, and M. M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, and Rahul Sipligunj won Best Original Song for “Naatu Naatu” from RRR. Presented by Wednesday‘s Jenna Ortega, who also presented Best Original Score, the award was accepted by the song’s composer, Keeravani. (“Naatu Naatu” was also co-written by Chandrabose and sung by Sipligunj and Bhairava.)

Lots of big-name pop performers were also up for Best Original Song this year: Rihanna was nominated up for “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which she co-wrote with Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, and Tems. Meanwhile, Lady Gaga was nominated for co-writing “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick (Bloodpop also co-wrote), and Taylor Swift earned a nod for “Carolina” from Where The Crawdads Sing. Guillermo del Toro and Roeban Katz’s “Ciao Papa” from Pinocchio was also nominated for Best Original Song.

Meanwhile, Justin Hurwitz won Best Original Score for Babylon in a category that included Alexandre Desplat for Pinocchio, Hildur Guðnadóttir for Women Talking, John Williams for The Fabelmans, and Carter Burwell for The Banshees of Inisherin.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Frank Ocean To Headline Coachella 2023: Report

4 days ago 0

Coachella Announces 2023 Lineup

7 hours ago 0

The Number Ones: Chris Brown’s “Run It!” (Feat. Juelz Santana)

2 days ago 0

Bonnaroo 2023 Lineup Has Kendrick Lamar, Paramore, A Diarrhea Planet Reunion, & Much More

12 hours ago 0

Cage The Elephant Singer Arrested On Gun Charges

4 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest