Back in October, the Brooklyn black metal experimentalists Liturgy released an EP with the awesome title As The Blood Of God Bursts The Veins Of Time. At the very same time, the band also announced plans for a new album called 93696, and they shared that album’s 15-minute title track. Today, Liturgy have dropped another 93696, and it’s pretty significantly different from the last one.

A few things you should know about Liturgy’s new track “Angel Of Sovereignty.” For one thing, the song has no lyrics whatsoever. For another, it’s only two minutes long. And finally — this might be the most important point — it’s performed entirely by a children’s choir. It’s literally just two minutes of little kids going “ahhhh-ahhhh.” And it kind of rules?

We’ll have to wait to hear the whole 93696 album before we know how “Angel Of Sovereignty” fits into it. But the track, glassy and beautiful and intricately arranged, starts out placid and gradually becomes more tense. The whole thing feels like it’s building up to something, and if a nasty riff rings out right after that last note, it’s going to hit hard. But Liturgy have a history of refusing to do the obvious thing, so for all we know, they’ll follow that track with a half-hour of seals barking or something. We’ll find out soon! In the meantime, check out “Angel Of Sovereignty” below.

93696 is out 3/24 on Thrill Jockey.