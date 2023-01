Michael Greene, the British dance producer who performs as Fort Romeau, released an album Beings Of Light in February of last year. Since then, Greene has shared a standalone single, last September’s “Hold Up,” and now it appears he’s back with another long jam via his newly minted Romantic Gestures label. Running at about nine minutes, “Be With U” is a steady, pumping tech house cut with gently blossoming synth effects. Listen to “Be With U” below.

Be With U by Fort Romeau