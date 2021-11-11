Fort Romeau – “Spotlights”

British producer Michael Greene has released a string of new Fort Romeau singles this year, including “FWD NRG,” “Control,” and “Ramona.” Only that last one shows up on his just-announced new album, though, Fort Romeau’s followup to 2019’s Heaven & Earth. The new album is called Beings Of Light, and today Greene is sharing “Spotlights” from it, a groovy and glittering house tracks that’s meant to evoke the splendor of big cities. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Untitled IV”

02 “The Truth”

03 “Power Of Grace”

04 “Spotlights”

05 “(In The) Rain”

06 “Ramona”

07 “Porta Coeli”

08 “Beings Of Light”

Beings Of Light is out 2/11 via Ghostly.