Fort Romeau – “Spotlights”

Steven Arnold ©The Steven Arnold Museum and Archives

New Music November 11, 2021 1:22 PM By James Rettig

Fort Romeau – “Spotlights”

Steven Arnold ©The Steven Arnold Museum and Archives

New Music November 11, 2021 1:22 PM By James Rettig

British producer Michael Greene has released a string of new Fort Romeau singles this year, including “FWD NRG,” “Control,” and “Ramona.” Only that last one shows up on his just-announced new album, though, Fort Romeau’s followup to 2019’s Heaven & Earth. The new album is called Beings Of Light, and today Greene is sharing “Spotlights” from it, a groovy and glittering house tracks that’s meant to evoke the splendor of big cities. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Untitled IV”
02 “The Truth”
03 “Power Of Grace”
04 “Spotlights”
05 “(In The) Rain”
06 “Ramona”
07 “Porta Coeli”
08 “Beings Of Light”

Beings Of Light is out 2/11 via Ghostly.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “All The Man That I Need”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “Someday”

    2 days ago

    Beach House Announce New Album Once Twice Melody & 2022 Tour Dates

    3 days ago

    The New Stereogum Merch Store Opens Tomorrow

    14 hours ago

    Hear Four Songs From Beach House’s New Album Once Twice Melody

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest