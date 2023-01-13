Stream The Excellently Weird New ZelooperZ EP Might Not Make It

New Music January 13, 2023 11:29 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Stream The Excellently Weird New ZelooperZ EP Might Not Make It

New Music January 13, 2023 11:29 AM By Tom Breihan
0

The bugged-out Detroit rapper ZelooperZ came up under Danny Brown, and he’s still part of Brown’s Bruiser Brigade family. Over the years, ZelooperZ has also carved out a twisty, idiosyncratic catalog of his own, and he’s done it without settling on any one signature sound. Along the way, he’s collaborated with fellow weirdos like Earl Sweatshirt and the Alchemist. Today, ZelooperZ has a new EP, and it’s a good one.

The new ZelooperZ EP is called Might Not Make It, and it’s full of skeletal, propulsive beats and eerie, hiccuping samples. ZelooperZ raps over those beats with a kind of easy, offhand energy. These songs are all weird, but they’re catchy, too. ZelooperZ has a long and chaotic discography, but this sounds like a great entry point to me. Check it out below.

The Might Not Make It EP is out now, and you can get it at Bandcamp.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Coachella Announces 2023 Lineup

4 days ago 0

Lisa Marie Presley Dead At 54

1 day ago 0

21 Thoughts On The Coachella 2023 Poster

3 days ago 0

NOFX Announce Final Tour

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “Don’t Forget About Us”

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest