The bugged-out Detroit rapper ZelooperZ came up under Danny Brown, and he’s still part of Brown’s Bruiser Brigade family. Over the years, ZelooperZ has also carved out a twisty, idiosyncratic catalog of his own, and he’s done it without settling on any one signature sound. Along the way, he’s collaborated with fellow weirdos like Earl Sweatshirt and the Alchemist. Today, ZelooperZ has a new EP, and it’s a good one.

The new ZelooperZ EP is called Might Not Make It, and it’s full of skeletal, propulsive beats and eerie, hiccuping samples. ZelooperZ raps over those beats with a kind of easy, offhand energy. These songs are all weird, but they’re catchy, too. ZelooperZ has a long and chaotic discography, but this sounds like a great entry point to me. Check it out below.

<a href="https://zelooperz.bandcamp.com/album/might-not-make-it">Might Not Make It by ZelooperZ</a>

The Might Not Make It EP is out now, and you can get it at Bandcamp.