Once again, veteran rap producer the Alchemist is having a big year. He made Haram with Armand Hammer. He made Bo Jackson with Boldy James. In April, Alchemist released his EP This Thing Of Ours, which featured rappers like Earl Sweatshirt and Navy Blue rapping over his beats. Today, Alchemist has released the sequel, which features another set of woozily beautiful beats and another set of beautifully chosen collaborators.

Alchemist only announced This Thing Of Ours 2 last week, when he shared the Mavi collab “Miracle Baby.” Today, the full EP is here, and it’s great. This time around the rappers going in over those beats include Vince Staples, MIKE, Zelooperz, and Danny Brown, along with Brown’s entire Bruiser Brigade crew. (The Bruiser Brigade track “Flying Spirit” is probably the highlight here; Bruiser Wolf goes crazy on it.) You can stream the EP below.

And if you’re into producer-driven rap records that sustain a mood, you should be aware that New York underground beatmaker Steel Tipped Dove has just released his album Call Me When You’re Outside. It features collaborations with people like Pink Siifu, Fatboi Sharif, KeiyaA, Fat Tony, Fielded, the Koreatown Oddity, and Armand Hammer’s Elucid and Billy Woods. You can stream that album below.

<a href="https://steeltippeddove.bandcamp.com/album/call-me-when-you-re-outside">Call Me When You’re Outside by Steel Tipped Dove</a>