Braids – “Evolution”

New Music January 18, 2023 11:05 AM By James Rettig
0

Braids – “Evolution”

New Music January 18, 2023 11:05 AM By James Rettig
0

Back in August, the Canadian trio Braids released the 9-minute epic “Retriever,” their first new music since putting out 2020’s Shadow Offering. Now they’re announcing a new album, Euphoric Recall, which will be out in April, and they’re sharing a new single from it, “Evolution.”

“Evolution in and of itself is a patient act,” Raphaelle Standell-Preston said in a statement. “Our pursuit of the individual self, which comprises all realms of human emotion, is sweetened with the intention and act of patience from ourselves, from those that we love and those who love us.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Supernova”
02 “Apple”
03 “Evolution”
04 “Left_Right”
05 “Millennia”
06 “Lucky Star”
07 “Retriever”
08 “Euphoric Recall”

Euphoric Recall is out 4/28 via Secret City Records. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Nick Cave Responds To ChatGPT Attempt To “Write A Song In The Style Of Nick Cave”

2 days ago 0

Lana Del Rey Pushes Back Album, Shares New Artwork And Tracklist

4 days ago 0

Rick Rubin Explains His Process On 60 Minutes: “I Have No Technical Ability And I Know Nothing About Music”

1 day ago 0

Frank Ocean “Is Again Interested In More Durational Bodies Of Work” Per Cryptic Message On Back Of Blonded Posters

1 day ago 0

Just Like Heaven Festival Lineup Has Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Walkmen, & MGMT Playing Oracular Spectacular In Full

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest