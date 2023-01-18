Back in August, the Canadian trio Braids released the 9-minute epic “Retriever,” their first new music since putting out 2020’s Shadow Offering. Now they’re announcing a new album, Euphoric Recall, which will be out in April, and they’re sharing a new single from it, “Evolution.”

“Evolution in and of itself is a patient act,” Raphaelle Standell-Preston said in a statement. “Our pursuit of the individual self, which comprises all realms of human emotion, is sweetened with the intention and act of patience from ourselves, from those that we love and those who love us.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Supernova”

02 “Apple”

03 “Evolution”

04 “Left_Right”

05 “Millennia”

06 “Lucky Star”

07 “Retriever”

08 “Euphoric Recall”

Euphoric Recall is out 4/28 via Secret City Records. Pre-order it here.