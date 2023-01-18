In their 29 years as a band, Deerhoof have somehow never made an album entirely in a recording studio until now. Miracle-Level, the iconic Bay Area band’s 19th full-length, is billed as their studio debut. It’s also the first Deerhoof album sung entirely in Satomi Matsuzaki’s native Japanese.

Producer Mike Bridavsky, who was unfamiliar with the band until Joyful Noise founder Karl Hofstetter tipped him off, recorded the album over two weeks in Winnipeg last summer. Bridavsky was also the owner of viral cat Lil Bub, who inspired Deerhoof’s recent single “My Lovely Cat!,” which appears on Miracle-Level.

Today, ahead of the album’s March 31 release date, we’re getting opening track and lead single “Sit Down, Let Me Tell You A Story,” a quirky and volatile two-minute energy ball that proves this band remains a powerful vessel for wide-eyed creativity. Listen below, where you’ll also find the Miracle-Level tracklist and Deerhoof’s 2023 tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Sit Down, Let Me Tell You A Story”

02 “My Lovely Cat!”

03 “The Poignant Melody”

04 “Everybody, Marvel”

05 “Jet-Black Double-Shield”

06 “Miracle-Level”

07 “And The Moon Laughs”

08 “The Little Maker”

09 “Phase-Out All Remaining Non-Miracles By 2028”

10 “Momentary Art Of Soul!”

11 “Wedding, March, Flower”

TOUR DATES:

03/31 – Toronto, ON @ Wavelength Winter Festival @ TD Music Hall

04/01 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa

04/02 – Greenfield, MA @ Hawks and Reed Performing Arts Center

04/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere The Hall

04/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

04/06 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

05/04 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

05/05 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

05/07 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

05/08 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

05/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

05/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court Block Party @ Utah State Fairpark

05/13 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall

07/07 – Des Moines, IA @ 80-35 Fest

07/08 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

07/11 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

07/12 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

07/14 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

Miracle-Level is out 3/31 on Joyful Noise. Pre-order it here.