The Van Pelt Announce First New Album In 26 Years

The New York City rock band the Van Pelt have announced Artisans & Merchants, their first new album in 26 years. It’s the follow-up to 1997’s Sultans Of Sentiment, and it’ll be released in March. The band has occasionally been active over the past decade, putting out an album’s worth of rarities, Imaginary Third, in 2014 and playing some shows, but this is the first new material the band has recorded in over two decades. Today, they’re sharing a music video for lead single “Punk House.” Here’s what the band’s Chris Leo (brother of Ted) had to say to Brooklyn Vegan about it:

When a bunch of old VHS tapes were unearthed, the band had them digitized and they turned out to be from US tours of the mid-90s. The footage is mainly of daily banalities: random purchases at rest stops, packing and unpacking the van, highway views that could be on the outskirts of Any Town USA. Yet there is a nostalgia to it that’s compelling. The song mirrors the mood in both sound and text. Lines like “The floor is filled with resin on the place where you’re to sleep / if you have enough to drink you can pretend that it’s a sheet” bring any musician back to the rougher side of days on the road — yet again, the subtext here is that the spirit of it all is to be longed for.

Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “We Gotta Leave”

02 “Image Of Health”

03 “Artisans & Merchants”

04 “Punk House”

05 “Old Souls From DIfferent Epochs”

06 “Grid”

07 “Cold Coconuts”

08 “Did We Hear The Same Song”

09 “Love Is Brutal”

Artisans & Merchants is out 3/17 via Spartan Records. Pre-order it here.