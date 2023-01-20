Bleary Eyed are a Philadelphia quartet playing a poppy strain of shoegaze-adjacent, sample-based indie rock, like a slightly more straightforward spin on Philly neighbors like Knifeplay, Spirit Of The Beehive, and They Are Gutting A Body Of Water. They’re releasing a self-titled EP in March, and today they’ve shared its opening track, a contagious groove called “Run.” According to a statement from Bleary Eyed, it’s “lyrically about people struggling to refind some of their identity coming out of the quarantine, people getting knocked down socially, losing their circles, feeling lost in general.” Watch Nathan Salfi and Ben Abrams’ video for the track below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Run”

02 “Wreck”

03 “Tree”

04 “Mean”

Bleary Eyed is out 3/10 on Born Losers. Pre-order it here.