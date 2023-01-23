Aoife O’Donovan – “I Love You But I’m Lost” (Sharon Van Etten Cover)

Omar Cruz

New Music January 23, 2023 12:58 PM By James Rettig
0

Aoife O’Donovan – “I Love You But I’m Lost” (Sharon Van Etten Cover)

Omar Cruz

New Music January 23, 2023 12:58 PM By James Rettig
0

Folk musician Aoife O’Donovan released a new solo album last year, Age Of Apathy. O’Donovan picked up three Grammy nominations for it for Best Folk Album, Best American Roots Performance, and Best American Roots Song. Later this week, she’s releasing a deluxe edition of her latest album, and it includes a handful of new recordings. Among those is a cover of Sharon Van Etten’s “I Love You But I’m Lost,” off her 2014 album Are We There. Check it out below.

O’Donovan is about to embark on a tour in which she’ll play Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska in full. She previously covered the entire album for Bandcamp Friday back in 2021. Details on that here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Beyoncé Performs First Concert In Years For Influencers On Luxury Dubai Getaway

2 days ago 0

Sam Smith Brings Sharon Stone And Kim Petras To SNL Appearance

2 days ago 0

Neil Young Pays Tribute To David Crosby

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: James Blunt’s “You’re Beautiful”

16 hours ago 0

20 Great David Crosby Moments

15 hours ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest