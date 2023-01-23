Folk musician Aoife O’Donovan released a new solo album last year, Age Of Apathy. O’Donovan picked up three Grammy nominations for it for Best Folk Album, Best American Roots Performance, and Best American Roots Song. Later this week, she’s releasing a deluxe edition of her latest album, and it includes a handful of new recordings. Among those is a cover of Sharon Van Etten’s “I Love You But I’m Lost,” off her 2014 album Are We There. Check it out below.

O’Donovan is about to embark on a tour in which she’ll play Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska in full. She previously covered the entire album for Bandcamp Friday back in 2021. Details on that here.