Last October, Fever Ray (Karin Dreijer) returned to us with their first new single in five years. Co-produced by their brother Olof (of the Knife), “What They Call Us” was the siblings’ first new studio recording since the Knife’s 2014 Europa Europa collab “För Alla Namn Vi Inte Får Använda.” Happily, the Dreijers didn’t stop there. Today, they’re releasing “Kandy,” which also has a video and is co-produced and performed by both Fever Ray and the Knife’s Olof Dreijer.

Over looping vocal whoops, “Down Under”-sounding percussion, synths, and flute, Karin Dreijer sings in a deep register: “She laid me down and whispered/ All girls want kandy/ Can you bring me back/ Sll girls want kandy.”

Listen and watch below.

Radical Romantics is out 3/10 on Mute.