Gruff Rhys composed the score for The Almond & The Seahorse, a film starring Rebel Wilson, Trine Dyrholm, and Charlotte Gainsbourg that hit video-on-demand late last year. He’s releasing his soundtrack for it next month, which also includes some new original songs. Today, he’s sharing a couple tracks from it: “LayerUponLayer,” a pop song that plays at the beginning of the movie, and another one called “Orea.” Listen to both below.

The Almond & The Seahorse soundtrack is out 2/24 via Rough Trade.