A few days back, Warp Records — plus this cryptic website — posted video teasing a date and location. Well, now we know that Aphex Twin will be playing his first show in four years at Field Day Fest on August 19 at Victoria Park in London. Aphex Twin also headlined the festival back in 2017 and has not released a full-length album since 2014’s Syro. His last live show happened in September 20, 2019 at Manchester’s Mayfield Depot.

Additional Field Day fest performers include Bonobo (also headlining), Arca, Kelela, Fever Ray, Jayda G, Jon Hopkins, Sudan Archives, Mount Kimbie, and more TBA. Pre-sale kicks off this Thursday, January 26, and general sale starts on Friday. Check out Field Day’s website for more details.