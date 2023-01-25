London’s Field Day Fest Has Aphex Twin’s First Show In Four Years

News January 24, 2023 9:33 PM By Rachel Brodsky
News January 24, 2023 9:33 PM By Rachel Brodsky
A few days back, Warp Records — plus this cryptic websiteposted video teasing a date and location. Well, now we know that Aphex Twin will be playing his first show in four years at Field Day Fest on August 19 at Victoria Park in London. Aphex Twin also headlined the festival back in 2017 and has not released a full-length album since 2014’s Syro. His last live show happened in September 20, 2019 at Manchester’s Mayfield Depot.

Additional Field Day fest performers include Bonobo (also headlining), Arca, Kelela, Fever Ray, Jayda G, Jon Hopkins, Sudan Archives, Mount Kimbie, and more TBA. Pre-sale kicks off this Thursday, January 26, and general sale starts on Friday. Check out Field Day’s website for more details.

