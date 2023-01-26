Austin Psych Fest Announces 2023 Lineup
Austin Psych Fest is returning for its 15th year from April 28-30 at the Far Out Lounge. The stacked lineup features Toro Y Moi, Cuco, Yves Tumor, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, The Black Angels (the fest’s original producers, playing their 2008 album Directions To See A Ghost in full), Melody’s Echo Chamber, Crumb, the Raveonettes, Mdou Moctar, Los Bitchos, Vieux Farka Touré, Acid Mothers Temple, Night Beats, Bratty, Automatic, Divino Niño, and more TBA.
Here’s the full day-by-day breakdown:
Friday, April 28
Toro Y Moi
Yves Tumor
Crumb
Mdou Moctar
Acid Mothers Temple
Automatic
Annabelle Chairlegs
Being Dead
Saturday, April 29
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
The Black Angels playing Directions To See A Ghost
The Raveonettes
Night Beats
Acid Dad
Wine Lips
Daiistar
Hey Cowboy
Sunday, April 30
Cuco
Melody’s Echo Chamber
Los Bitchos
Vieux Farka Touré
Bratty
Divino Niño
El Combo Obscuro
Nemegata
Tickets are on sale now. Check out the fest’s website for more details.