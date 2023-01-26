Austin Psych Fest Announces 2023 Lineup

Austin Psych Fest is returning for its 15th year from April 28-30 at the Far Out Lounge. The stacked lineup features Toro Y Moi, Cuco, Yves Tumor, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, The Black Angels (the fest’s original producers, playing their 2008 album Directions To See A Ghost in full), Melody’s Echo Chamber, Crumb, the Raveonettes, Mdou Moctar, Los Bitchos, Vieux Farka Touré, Acid Mothers Temple, Night Beats, Bratty, Automatic, Divino Niño, and more TBA.

Here’s the full day-by-day breakdown:

Friday, April 28

Toro Y Moi

Yves Tumor

Crumb

Mdou Moctar

Acid Mothers Temple

Automatic

Annabelle Chairlegs

Being Dead

Saturday, April 29

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club

The Black Angels playing Directions To See A Ghost

The Raveonettes

Night Beats

Acid Dad

Wine Lips

Daiistar

Hey Cowboy

Sunday, April 30

Cuco

Melody’s Echo Chamber

Los Bitchos

Vieux Farka Touré

Bratty

Divino Niño

El Combo Obscuro

Nemegata

Tickets are on sale now. Check out the fest’s website for more details.