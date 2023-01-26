Bamboozle festival in New Jersey will return this year for the first time since 2012. Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the fest goes down May 5-7 at Bader Field in Atlantic City. Today, Bamboozle founder John D’Esposito put out a statement noting that “the festival will not have high priced headliners, as we brought it back to how it started.” On that note, Bamboozle shared its full 2023 lineup, with the slight caveat that it revealed part of that lineup last November, then it dropped “phase two” the week between Christmas and New Year’s. (Neither of those phases included headliners.)

Now to the full lineup: performing at Bamboozle 2023 are emo greats Saves The Day (playing In Reverie for its 20th anniversary), Say Anything, Saosin, Finch, I Set My Friends On Fire, Mayday Parade, the Spill Canvas, Boys Like Girls, Valencia, We The Kings, Limp Bizkit, Papa Roach, Flyleaf, Scowl, End It, Mindforce, the Callous Daoboys, Kaonashi, Joey Bada$$, Rick Ross, Ice Spice, BabyTron, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Ski Mask The Slump God, Trippie Redd, Chelsea Grin, Carnifex, Motionless In White, Bad Omens, Steve Aoki, E.Town Concrete, Puddles Pity Party, DE’WAYNE, and more. There are a few more artists TBA.

“Bamboozle headlines this years festival,” D’Esposito wrote on social media earlier today. “The festival will not have high priced headliners, as we brought it back to how it started. It starts with a scene. Warped Tour nor Bamboozle ever relied on a headliner, the headliners will rely and want to be part of Bamboozle!”

Visit the fest’s MySpace-themed website for ticket info.