It’s always a good time to be Seal, but 2023 is shaping up to be an especially good time to be Seal. Last fall, the British soul/pop legend released a deluxe edition of his 1991 self-titled debut album, and this month he performed his 1995 #1 hit “Kiss From A Rose” on Kimmel. This week, Seal brought his power, his pleasure, his pain to The Kelly Clarkson Show in a rousing performance available to view below.

Beginning in April, Seal plans to embark on a 30th Anniversary Tour across the US with longtime producer Trevor Horn acting as musical director. Seal plans to perform his 1991 debut Seal and its 1994 follow-up Seal II in full. Likewise, Horn’s beloved new wave act the Buggles are set to open.

TOUR DATES:

04/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

04/28 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

04/29 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

04/30 – Dallas, TX @ Music Hall at Fair Park

05/02 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

05/04 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

05/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

05/07 – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace

05/10 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

05/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

05/12 – Boston, MA @ Boch Centre Wang Theatre

05/15 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

05/17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

05/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre

05/21 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

05/23 – New York City, NY @ Beacon Theatre

05/26 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

05/27 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

05/30 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre

06/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre

06/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre

06/06 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre

06/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

06/10 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

06/12 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

Seal (Deluxe Edition) is out now via Rhino.