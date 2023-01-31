Caroline Polachek – “Blood And Butter”

Caroline Polachek – “Blood And Butter”

Caroline Polachek is a couple weeks away from releasing her sophomore solo album, Desire, I Want To Turn Into You. She’s been sharing singles from it for over a year — including “Bunny Is A Rider,” “Billions,” and “Sunset” — but she only officially announced the album in December with “Welcome To My Island,” which recently got a remix featuring Charli XCX and the 1975’s George Daniel.

Today, Polachek is releasing another new song from the album, “Blood And Butter.” “Let me dive through your face/ To the sweetest kind of pain/ Call you up, nothin’ to say,” she sings in the chorus. “No, I don’t need no entertaining/ When the world is a bed/ Give me green and ribbon red/ Oh, I get closer than your new tattoo.” It was written and produced by Polachek and Danny L Harle, and features bagpipes by Brighde Chaimbeul and guitar from Kirin J Callinan.

Listen below.

Desire, I Want To Turn Into You is out 2/14 (digital) and 4/14 (physical).

