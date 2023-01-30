Ibex Clone – “There Is No Light”

By Rachel Brodsky



In a few days, Memphis’ Ibex Clone — a new post-punk/power-pop outfit comprising former members of Ex-Cult, NOTS, and Hash Redactor — will release their new record All Channels Clear. Earlier in January we heard lead single “Nothing Ever Changes,” and now is sharing another new track, “There Is No Light.”

“There Is No Light” has an accompanying video by Noah Miller. Describing filming in the midst of a heatwave, the band says: “The sun was beating down so hard it was hard to tell if everything was brimming with energy or verging on death. This song and video are about all kinds of cycles.”

Listen to “There Is No Light” below.

TOUR DATES:
03/04 – Memphis TN @ B-Side (Record Release Show)
05/18 – Manhattan, NY @ Berlin NYC
05/19 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s
05/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Mama Tried
All dates with Patois Counselors

All Channels Clear is out 2/3 via Goner Records.

