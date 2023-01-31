Over the past few years, New Jersey’s Gel have built up a huge reputation on the hardcore scene, and they’ve done it without releasing a whole lot of music. The band’s sound is fast, raw, feral basement punk that tends to come drenched in reverb. They’ve got their own mystique, and their live show is the kind of thing that you need to experience for yourself. (I saw them twice last year, and they crushed both times. Sadly, I did not get to see the infamous Sonic Drive-In set, but I’m glad it happened.) Now, Gel finally have an album on the way.

Up until now, Gel have only released music in short bursts like their 2021 EP Violent Closure and Shock Therapy, their 2022 split with Romanian punks Cold Brats. Today, they’ve announced that their debut LP Only Constant is coming out this spring. It’s 16 minutes long, which is probably the exact right length for a Gel album. In a press release, singer Sami Kaiser says, “A lot of this record is about trying to live more of a happy and healthy life. I’ve been in recovery for alcoholism for the past couple years and really taking it seriously. I’ve learned a lot about myself and how to address negative feelings, and the album is about trying to let go of those self-destructive tendencies and embrace change.”

Today, Gel dropped a video for “Attainable,” a fast and feverish stomper that shows what this band does so well. Will Acuna and Militarie Gun’s Ian Shelton directed the video, which is made up of black-and-white footage of a Gel show at Chicago’s Subterranean just 10 days ago. Below, check out the “Attainable” video, the Only Constant tracklist, and Gel’s forthcoming live shows, including a European tour with Cold Brats and a few dates with Gorilla Biscuits.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Honed Blade”

02 “Fortified”

03 “Attainable”

04 “Out Of Mind”

05 “Dicey”

06 “Calling Card”

07 “The Way Out”

08 “Worn Down”

09 “Snake Skin”

10 “Composure”

TOUR DATES:

2/01 – Orlando, FL @ Wills Pub

2/02 – Savannah, GA @ The Sentient Bean

2/03 – Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor

2/04 – Richmond, VA @ The Warehouse

2/05 – Washington D.C. @ Comet Ping Pong

2/10-11 – Tacoma, WA @ Just Another Gig

2/16 – Toronto, ON @ Nineteen Seventy Eight

2/17 – Montreal, QC @ Carabet Foufounes

2/18 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

3/01 – Bern, Switzerland @ ISC Club ^

3/02 – Darmstadt, Germany @ Oetinger Villa ^

3/03 – Lichtenstein, Germany @ Jz Riot ^

3/04 – Warsaw, Poland @ Chmury ^

3/05 – Berlin, Germany @ Cassiopeia ^

3/06 – Hannover, Germany @ UJZ KoЯn ^

3/07 – Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Merleyn ^

3/08 – Paris, France @ L’esspace ^

3/09 – London, UK @ New Cross Inn ^

3/10 – Leeds, UK @ Boom ^

3/11 – Birmingham, UK @ Centrala ^

3/12 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Boukenborgh ^

4/29 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Anchor Rock Club *

4/30 – Providence, RI @ The Met *

6/03-04 Detroit, MI @ Tied Down Fest

^ w/ Cold Brats

* w/ Gorilla Biscuits

Only Constant is out 3/31 on Convulse Records. Pre-order it here.