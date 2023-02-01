In March, La Luz frontwoman Shana Cleveland will release a new solo project, Manzanita. Earlier in January, we heard lead single “Faces In The Firelight,” and today Cleveland has another track from the album out. “A Ghost” comes with a video directed by Vice Cooler and was inspired by the prank show Just For Laughs.

Of the single, Cleveland says: “I never really gave pregnancy and childbirth very much thought, and when I did become pregnant I was surprised by how much of a psychedelic experience it was. A subtitle for this album could be: ‘What to Expect When You Are Open to the Mysteries of the Universe.’ When I sat outside the house looking out across the field, the chemistry and shape of my body constantly changing, I understood that I was no different than the plants and animals around me.”

She adds of the video: “Depending on your comfort level for symbolism, it’s a story of someone coming back from the dead to haunt their bff through cheap gags OR a metaphor for pregnancy OR a cautionary tale about colonialism.”

Listen to and watch “A Ghost” below.

Manzanita is out 3/10 via Hardly Art Records.