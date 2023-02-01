Shana Cleveland – “A Ghost”

New Music February 1, 2023 2:49 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Shana Cleveland – “A Ghost”

New Music February 1, 2023 2:49 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

In March, La Luz frontwoman Shana Cleveland will release a new solo project, Manzanita. Earlier in January, we heard lead single “Faces In The Firelight,” and today Cleveland has another track from the album out. “A Ghost” comes with a video directed by Vice Cooler and was inspired by the prank show Just For Laughs.

Of the single, Cleveland says: “I never really gave pregnancy and childbirth very much thought, and when I did become pregnant I was surprised by how much of a psychedelic experience it was. A subtitle for this album could be: ‘What to Expect When You Are Open to the Mysteries of the Universe.’ When I sat outside the house looking out across the field, the chemistry and shape of my body constantly changing, I understood that I was no different than the plants and animals around me.”

She adds of the video: “Depending on your comfort level for symbolism, it’s a story of someone coming back from the dead to haunt their bff through cheap gags OR a metaphor for pregnancy OR a cautionary tale about colonialism.”

Listen to and watch “A Ghost” below.

Manzanita is out 3/10 via Hardly Art Records.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Nick Cave Responds To Fan Who Misses His Rage And Hatred: “Things Changed After My First Son Died”

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Daniel Powter’s “Bad Day”

3 days ago 0

Indie Supergroup Who Is She? Dropped As Seattle Kraken House Band After Dissing Jeff Bezos In Amazon Arena

5 days ago 0

Mark E. Smith’s Family Says The Fall Members’ New Project Is “Extremely Offensive”

20 hours ago 0

Hear The First Single From Smokey Robinson’s New Album Gasms

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest