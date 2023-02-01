NOVA ONE – “dangerous”

New Music February 1, 2023 1:38 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Back in 2020, Providence’s Roz Raskin released lovable, their debut album as NOVA ONE. The dreamy guitar-pop specialist has since posted minimal covers of Robyn and Angel Olsen classics, and today they’ve announced their new LP, create myself.

The album is out at the end of March, preceded today by the driving, melodious, alternately gleaming and fuzzed-out lead single “dangerous.” According to Raskin, “this tune discusses the complexities for young love, wanting to figure out all the things NOW, me not realizing i was dealing with mental health issues, drinking too much, partying too much.” Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
1 “believe me”
2 “dangerous”
3 “crying”
4 “create myself”
5 “in orbit”
6 “best / worst”
7 “march”
8 “avalanche”
9 “happy”
10 “pick my pedals”
11 “you deserve”

create myself is out 3/31 on Community. Pre-order it here.

