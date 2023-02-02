This week, Melbourne’s Tropical Fuck Storm will release a new EP, Submersive Behaviour. Featuring already released singles like “Moonburn” and “Aspirin – Slight Return,” it’s also the band’s take on a “covers record,” with classics by the Stooges (“Ann”) and a 17-minute reimagining of Jimi Hendrix’s “1983…(A Merman I Shall Turn to Be).”

Singer/guitarist Gareth Liddiard describes their Hendrix cover as “an attempt to right the recent wrongs perpetrated against Hendrix’s classic ‘Angel’ by some idiot from One Direction doing a karaoke-style ‘tribute’ for Jimi’s 80th birthday” — a reference to ZAYN’s recent release sanctioned by the Hendrix estate. Listen below.

Submersive Behaviour is out 2/3 on Joyful Noise Recordings.