Grammys 2023: Watch Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt, & Mick Fleetwood’s Tribute To Christine McVie

Among the many tributes on tonight’s Grammys broadcast is a performance in honor of the late Christine McVie, one of several beloved singer-songwriters from Fleetwood Mac, who passed away in November at age 79. At the end of an in memoriam segment that also included Kacey Musgraves covering Loretta Lynn and Quavo doing his Takeoff tribute, McVie was honored by a group including her Fleetwood Mac bandmate Mick Fleetwood plus Sheryl Crow and Bonnie Raitt, who teamed up to perform McVie’s “Songbird.” It’s been a popular song among those paying homage to McVie, including LCD Soundsystem and Harry Styles. Watch tonight’s performance below.

