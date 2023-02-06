Last month, Billie Marten announced her fourth album, Drop Cherries, with the lead single “This Is How We Move.” Today, the British singer-songwriter is back with another song from the new album, the lovely “Nothing But Mine.”

“This was one we did right after dinner, everyone was loose, I started playing the song on the honky tonk in the corner,” Marten said. “No one knew the song, this was I think the first / second take, it’s all about fluidity and losing yourself in the throes of sub consciousness. The line ‘wash my mouth, empty out all the dirt that you found’ was in reference to the dirt I carried from the previous album (cover), eradicating the judgement and darkness. I really enjoyed this one.”

Listen below.

Drop Cherries is out 4/7 via Fiction Records.