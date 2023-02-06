Stream Keep’s Hazy, Dreamy New Album Happy In Here

New Music February 6, 2023 2:05 PM By Tom Breihan
0

Stream Keep’s Hazy, Dreamy New Album Happy In Here

New Music February 6, 2023 2:05 PM By Tom Breihan
0

I promise you: This album doesn’t sound anything like the cover art. I understand that you’re skeptical. I’m skeptical, too. But unless that cover art screams “warm, gooey shoegaze” to you, then we’re looking at a cognitive-dissonance situation.

The Richmond band Keep started out as a duo nearly a decade ago, and they gradually picked up two more members. The musicians in Keep have played in area punk bands like Slump and Black Button, but Keep’s whole sound is grand and majestic and very, very pretty. Keep definitely play shoegaze, but it’s not the fuzz-pedal headrush kind of shoegaze. Instead, Keep are more on the dream-pop side. Their sound is full of artfully layered harmonies and plummy basslines and sweeping waves of synth and guitar. It’s nice.

Keep recently released their second full-length Happy In Here. It’s the follow-up to their 2017 debut For Your Joy, and it’s really hitting for me right now. I’ve been sleeping badly lately, and this is the kind of blurry reassurance that tends to sound best when you’re not entirely in your right mind. Listen to it below.

Happy In Here is out now on Honey Suckle Sound.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Grammys 2023: Watch An All-Star Tribute To Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary

1 day ago 0

Emo Band Worst Party Ever Cancel Shows As Frontman Shares Statement About “Toxic” Behavior

2 days ago 0

Quavo & Offset Reportedly Fought Backstage Before Grammys Takeoff Tribute

15 hours ago 0

Watch Public Image Ltd.’s Unsuccessful Eurovision Audition

3 days ago 0

Nirvana Receive Lifetime Achievement Award Grammy

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest