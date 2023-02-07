I send you to TOLEDO! TOLEDO? TOLEDO! The New York indie-pop duo are expanding last year’s How It Ends into a deluxe edition with seven new bonus tracks, humorously titled How It Ends [UNRATED EDITION]. They’ve shared one of the new songs today, an Elliott Smith and Sufjan-esque hushed rambler called “Oak Hill.” It’s gorgeous and graceful, and it goes down smooth.

The band’s take:

“Oak Hill” came at a point in our lives when we were both finally able to look back at past relationships and see our own mistakes; not just the faults of others that we typically fixated on. Young men in particular get away with using people under the guise of personal growth. It’s sort of a pathetic plea for forgiveness for being a shithead in your early years.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Soda Can”

02 “Boxcutter”

03 “Hideout”

04 “Keep It Down!”

05 “How It Ends”

06 “Climber”

07 “Flake”

08 “L-Train”

09 “Leopard Skin”

10 “What Happened To The Menorah?”

11 “Ghosty”

12 “Fixing Up The Back Room”

13 “Oak Hill”

14 “Shirley”

15 “Flake (Demo)”

16 “Snow Day”

17 “Hideout (Lo-Fi Version)”

18 “Beach Coma (Demo)”

19 “Patch”

How It Ends [UNRATED EDITION] is out 3/31 on Grand Jury.