Yeah Yeah Yeahs Announce 2023 Tour Dates

The reunited Yeah Yeah Yeahs are warming up for some dates in support of last year’s Cool It Down. This spring and summer, the band will play all over the United States, with a Japanese festival and a few European dates to follow. Additionally, they’ve shared a music video for “Blacktop.”

Karen O has a statement about that:

“Blacktop” stuck out to me early on, the demo was very stripped down instrumentally and emotionally. It was a step towards what radical closeness feels like after a long separation. Each record has one of these diamonds in the rough that just feels like flying to me. It felt right to keep the video as stripped down and dare I say beautiful in its naïveté. David Black put us in front of his 70s analog video camera with the intention to pull stills for band shots. He had me sing to “Blacktop” before I had even memorized the lyrics, I thought I knew the song by heart but it felt like an introduction, like meeting it for the first time. It wasn’t intended to end up as a video and as a return to the earliest visuals from the record it completes a circle, we’re so happy we have it, a simple layered performance for a deceptively simple song. We hope you enjoy.

Below, watch the video and check out the tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

05/03 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/07 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall +

05/09 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory +

05/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

05/13 – Pasadena, CA @ Just Like Heaven

05/26 – Allston, MA @ Boston Calling Music Festival

06/01 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

06/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory *

06/05 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

06/07 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Live *

06/08 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield *

06/10 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre *

07/28-30 – Yuzawa, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

08/25 – London, EN @ All Points East

08/26 – Paris, FR @ Rock en Seine

08/28 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

08/29 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

+ w/ The Faint

* w/ Perfume Genius