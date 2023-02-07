Brooklyn cellist and composer Issei Herr runs in the same circles as Rachika Nayar and Maria BC, who (respectively) contributed some production touches and guest vocals to Herr’s new album Distant Intervals. Dropping in April on NNA Tapes, the album was recorded mostly on cello in Herr’s bedroom closet. Herr laid down hundreds of layers of sound and samples into a sort of ambient-classical meditation on the distance between our real lives and our dreams and ideals.

The album is introduced today with a pair of singles combined into one music video by Dazhi Huang, “Prelude (An Eternity Of Light)” and “Aubade (The Farewell Is A Beginning),” The tracks combine Herr’s cello and samples into a cloud of emotion, to stirring, almost overwhelming effect. Watch the video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Prelude (An Eternity Of Light)”

02 “Aubade (The Farewell Is A Beginning)”

03 “Aria (I Stand By The Reflecting Pool And Remember)”

04 “Elegy (As Soft Night Marches In)”

05 “Toccata (Kisses Of Earth)”

06 “Interlude (Sunken Citadels)”

07 “Serenata (To A Hidden Moon)”

08 “Fugato (Night’s Transfiguration)”

09 “Aveu (The Beginning Is A Farewell)” (Feat. Maria BC)

Distant Intervals is out 4/7 on NNA Tapes.