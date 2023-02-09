Country-folk performer Esther Rose is announcing an album with her new label home, New West Records. Safe To Run is the follow-up to 2021’s How Many Times and will come out in April. Written over two years after leaving New Orleans for Santa Fe, Safe To Run is produced by Ross Farbe and features contributions from longtime collaborator Lyle Werner as well as Farbe. The album also features the New Orleans-based band Silver Synthetic, Cameron Snyder of the Deslondes, and Alynda Segarra of Hurray for the Riff Raff on the title track. Today, Rose is sharing the lead single, “Chet Baker,” which comes with a video directed by Joshua Shoemaker.

Opening up about “Chet Baker,” Rose says: “Someone sent me a DM, asking ‘do you remember me.’ I was transported into a decade-old memory; a weird weekend with a crew of dangerous college preps, a car crash. What came out is this short study of my townie life in Ann Arbor. As I was writing this song, it occurred to me how lucky I was to have survived that time of willful recklessness. I wanted to empathize with my younger self, like, ‘it’s alright, you were 23. You were out of control. I got you now. You’re okay.'”

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Stay”

02 “Chet Baker”

03 “Spider”

04 “Safe To Run” (Feat. Hurray For The Riff Raff)

05 “St. Francis Waltz”

06 “New Magic II”

07 “Dream Girl”

08 “Insecure”

09 “Levee Song”

10 “Full Value”

11 “Arm’s Length”

TOUR DATES:

03/13-18 – Austin, TX @ SXSW Music Festival

03/22-26 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest

05/13 – Greer, SC @ Albino Skunk Music Festival

06/26 – Nashville, TN @ Dee’s Lounge

06/27 – Lexington, KY @ The Burl

06/28 – Newport, KY @ Southgate House

06/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Winchester Music Tavern

Safe To Run will be out 4/21 via New West Records. Pre-order it here.