Last year Nina Nastasia ended a traumatic decade-plus hiatus from music with new album Riderless Horse. Today she has shared an updated version of that album’s “You Were So Mad,” converted into a duet with Marissa Paternoster of Screaming Females. The song debuted at Brooklyn Vegan, who also published this quote from Paternoster:

Nina Nastasia is unquestionably my favorite living singer songwriter. Her new album, Riderless Horse, is gut-wrenching, and so, so beautiful. It’s the first of her albums to only feature voice and guitar, so I’ve always wanted to tinker around with adding some accompaniment. I decided to choose my favorite song from the singles she’s released, and I can’t thank her enough for letting me realize this little dream!

Listen below.