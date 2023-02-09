Nina Nastasia & Marissa Paternoster – “You Were So Mad”

New Music February 9, 2023 10:25 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Nina Nastasia & Marissa Paternoster – “You Were So Mad”

New Music February 9, 2023 10:25 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Last year Nina Nastasia ended a traumatic decade-plus hiatus from music with new album Riderless Horse. Today she has shared an updated version of that album’s “You Were So Mad,” converted into a duet with Marissa Paternoster of Screaming Females. The song debuted at Brooklyn Vegan, who also published this quote from Paternoster:

Nina Nastasia is unquestionably my favorite living singer songwriter. Her new album, Riderless Horse, is gut-wrenching, and so, so beautiful. It’s the first of her albums to only feature voice and guitar, so I’ve always wanted to tinker around with adding some accompaniment. I decided to choose my favorite song from the singles she’s released, and I can’t thank her enough for letting me realize this little dream!

Listen below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Steve Albini Explains Why He Hates Steely Dan

3 days ago 0

Sweep The Leg Johnny’s Steve Sostak Dead At 49

2 days ago 0

Ranking The Performances At The 2023 Grammys

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Taylor Hicks’ “Do I Make You Proud”

2 days ago 0

Morrissey Claims He’s “Coming Around To The Belief” That Capitol Is Intentionally Sabotaging His New Album

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest