It’s been nearly two years since serpentwithfeet released his excellent album DEACON. Since then, the Baltimore-born R&B experimenter has released a series of one-off tracks: “I’m Pressed,” the soundtrack song “The Hands,” the Moby collab “On Air.” Today, there’s a new serpentwithfeet single, though we don’t yet know if there’s more new music on the way.

Musically, “Gonna Go” is a more conventional R&B track than what we usually get from serpentwithfeet. The R&B veterans Bobby Brackins and Nic Nac produced the track, and it pairs serpentwithfeet’s feathery falsetto with airy synths and trap drum patterns. The lyrics tell of a man who makes serpentwithfeet comfortable but who’s not willing to commit to anything. It’s about the singer’s decision to move on and find something more rewarding: “I’m gonna go where the love is/ Sorry, it is what it is… I’ve been crunching numbers, and it says you’re not the one.” Watch the warm, wholesome video from director Jonathan Aubrie Lewis below.

“Gonna Go” is out now on Secretly Canadian.